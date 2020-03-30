 Amanda Shires Sings Joe Diffie's 'John Deere Green': Watch - Rolling Stone
Watch Amanda Shires Cover Joe Diffie’s ‘John Deere Green’

Diffie died Sunday due to complications related to COVID-19

On Sunday night, Amanda Shires continued her daily I So Lounging livestream series with a three-song set that included a moving cover of Joe Diffie’s 1993 hit, “John Deere Green.” Diffie died that same day due to complications related to COVID-19. 

“Heard this one a lot when I was a kid. We’d have to go pick up pecans from the pecan orchard — that’s what I did when I was a kid, sell pecans. This one would always come on [the radio], so I remember it a lot,” Shires said to introduce the song, a tale of small-town romance involving green spray paint and a water-tower love note that read “Billy Bob loves Charlene.”

Shires’ set also included “Eve’s Daughter,” a highlight from her 2018 album, To the Sunset, and a solo version of the title track to the Highwomen’s 2019 album.

The performance was Shires’ 10th or so livestreamed set, which she has been producing since the coronavirus pandemic forced musicians around the country off the road. Guitarist Seth Plemmons joins her for this performance, while Shires’ husband, Jason Isbell, has popped up frequently as a guest, covering songs like Radiohead’s “High and Dry” and Warren Zevon’s “Mutineer.”

In February, Shires released her latest single, “Deciphering Dreams,” which will likely be included on the singer’s not-yet-announced next studio album.

Shires’ I So Lounging livestreams air daily at 6 p.m. ET.

Newswire

