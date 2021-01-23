 See Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell Perform 'The Problem' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next See Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell Perform 'The Problem' on 'Fallon'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

See Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell Perform ‘The Problem’ on ‘Fallon’

After releasing all-star “Our Problem,” singer revisits original version to mark 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hours after Amanda Shires debuted her all-star “Our Problem,” the singer performed the original rendition of the track — “The Problem” — alongside husband Jason Isbell on The Tonight Show Friday, a day that marked the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The acoustic track depicts a couple having an honest, difficult conversation about abortion; for the performance, Shires wore a “My Body, My Choice” sweatshirt.

“The subject isn’t talked about enough,” Shires told Rolling Stone in September, when the track was released to coincide with International Safe Abortion Day. “When you’re trying to make a tough decision, you need a lot of support. Wherever you get that support — whether in a relationship or friends — no matter what you believe, you can believe to support somebody through something hard.”

Shires added that she originally envisioned the track as a conversation between a group of women, and on Friday Shires unveiled “Our Problem,” an updated rendition of the track featuring Cyndi Lauper, Peaches, Angie Stone, Linda Perry, Valerie June, Morgane Stapleton and more.

In This Article: Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.