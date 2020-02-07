Amanda Shires Returns With Swirling New Song ‘Deciphering Dreams’

Amanda Shires explores the subconscious in her new song “Deciphering Dreams,” the first preview of her follow-up to 2018’s To the Sunset.
Announcing itself with a tumble of drums and a beefed-up guitar riff courtesy of Jason Isbell, the Dave Cobb-produced “Deciphering Dreams” picks up on the danceable indie-rock aesthetics of To the Sunset and presses the accelerator. Wordless, “Ring My Bell”-esque melodies give way to Shires’ nocturnal visions: “You opened your mouth, tried to speak, but your voice was just a flutter of moths,” she sings, before soaring upward in the chorus hook. It moves at a brisk pace, with drummer Chris Powell matching Isbell’s angular, almost post-punk guitar work step-for-step.
“Deciphering Dreams” follows a big year in 2019 for Shires, who co-founded the supergroup the Highwomen and ushered in the quartet’s self-titled debut album.
On Friday, Shires will launch the headlining Atmosphereless Tour in Jackson, Mississippi, with shows extending through April. L.A. Edwards and Jade Jackson will support on select dates.
Amanda Shires – Atmosphereless Tour Dates
