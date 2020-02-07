Amanda Shires Returns With Swirling New Song ‘Deciphering Dreams’

Amanda Shires explores the subconscious in her new song “Deciphering Dreams,” the first preview of her follow-up to 2018’s To the Sunset.

Announcing itself with a tumble of drums and a beefed-up guitar riff courtesy of Jason Isbell, the Dave Cobb-produced “Deciphering Dreams” picks up on the danceable indie-rock aesthetics of To the Sunset and presses the accelerator. Wordless, “Ring My Bell”-esque melodies give way to Shires’ nocturnal visions: “You opened your mouth, tried to speak, but your voice was just a flutter of moths,” she sings, before soaring upward in the chorus hook. It moves at a brisk pace, with drummer Chris Powell matching Isbell’s angular, almost post-punk guitar work step-for-step.

“Deciphering Dreams” follows a big year in 2019 for Shires, who co-founded the supergroup the Highwomen and ushered in the quartet’s self-titled debut album.

On Friday, Shires will launch the headlining Atmosphereless Tour in Jackson, Mississippi, with shows extending through April. L.A. Edwards and Jade Jackson will support on select dates.

Amanda Shires – Atmosphereless Tour Dates

February 7 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

February 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

February 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

February 11 – Asheville, NC @ the Orange Peel

February 12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

February 15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

February 16 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

February 27 – Houston, TX @ the Heights Theater

February 28 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

March 1 – Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater

March 2 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

March 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ the State Room

March 6 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

March 7 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

March 8 – Seattle, WA @ the Crocodile

March 10 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

March 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre

March 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

March 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

March 15 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

March 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

March 20 – Dallas, TX @ the Kessler Theater

March 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

March 22 – Little Rock, AR @ the Rev Room

April 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

April 15 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

April 17 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 18 – Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer

April 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 21 – Ann Arbor, MI @ the Ark

April 22 – Evanston, IL @ Space

April 24 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

April 25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

April 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

April 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

April 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

April 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi