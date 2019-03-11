Allman Betts Band Announce 2019 Tour

The sons of Allman Brothers Band royalty, Devon Allman and Duane Betts, are embarking on their first world tour in 2019 under the auspices of their new collaboration — the Allman Betts Band — with an exhaustive slate of more than 60 dates.

This year is one of milestones for the Southern rock families, marking not only the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers but the 30th anniversary of the younger Allman and Betts first playing together themselves. Devon is the son of the late Gregg Allman, while Duane’s father is Dickey Betts. Together with Berry Duane Oakley, the son of founding ABB bassist Berry Oakley, the group will play theaters across the country as well as 10 major festivals, including Mountain Jam in Bethel, New York, and Ramblin’ Man Fair in the United Kingdom. The tour kicks off March 27th at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York City.

News of the tour follows a series of debut gigs for the new project in 2018, which followed on the heels of a tribute show that Allman staged for his father at the Fillmore in San Francisco at the end of 2017. The Allman Betts Band will release their first LP, Down to the River, later this year.

The full schedule for the Allman Betts Band’s 2019 world tour:

March 27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 28 — Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre

March 29 — Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey PAC

March 30 — Plattsburgh, NY @ Strand Theater

March 31 — Hopewell, NJ @ Hopewell Theater

April 2 — Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

April 3 — Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

April 4 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

April 5 — Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak PAC

April 6 — Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

April 9 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

April 10 — Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

April 11 — Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts

April 12 — Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater

April 13 — Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater

April 14 — Plymouth, MA @ Plymouth Memorial Hall

April 25 — Meridian, MS @ Riley Performing Arts Center

April 26 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

April 27 — Little Rock, AR @ Pulaski Community College PAC

April 29 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

April 30 — Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theater

May 1 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

May 3 — Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

May 4 — St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy Pavilion

May 6 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater

May 8 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

May 9 — Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

May 10 — Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

May 11 — Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

May 12 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

May 14 — Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater

May 15 — Albuquerque, NM @ National Hispanic Cultural Center

May 16 — Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theater

May 17 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

May 19 — Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Performing Arts

June 8 — Garberville, CA @ Redwood Run

June 15 — Utica, NY @ Stanley Theatre

June 18 — Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

June 22 — Kokomo, IN @ Foster Park

June 23 — McMinnville, TN @ Cumberland Caverns

June 25 — Bristol, TN @ Paramount Theater

June 26 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester PAC

June 27 — State College, PA @ State Theatre

July 8 — Ocean City, NJ @ NJ Music Pier

July 23 — Cologne, GER @ Kantine

July 24 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

August 11 — Fargo, ND The Hall @ Fargo Brewing Co.

August 29 — St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater

August 30 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

September 1 — Lakeville, PA @ Cove Ent Resorts

September 13 — Colo Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

November 1 — Auburn, AL @ Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center

Festival Dates:

April 7 — Reading, PA @ Berks Jazz Fest

May 18 — Dana Point, CA @ Doheny Blues Festival

June 13-16 — Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

June 29 — New Marchtinsville, WV @ Back Home Festival

July 20 — Maidstone, UK @ Ramblin’ Man Fair

July 25-28 — Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

July 25-28 — Breitenbach, GER @ Burg Herzberg festival

August 10 — Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Blues Festival

August 22-25 — Arrington, VA @ LOCKN’ Festival

September 5-8 — Las Vegas, NV @ Big Blues Bender