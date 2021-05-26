 Allison Russell Sings 'Nightflyer' on 'Kimmel' With Brandi Carliile - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sleater-Kinney Get 'High in the Grass' in New Video
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Allison Russell Sings ‘Nightflyer’ With Brittney Spencer, Brandi Carlile on ‘Kimmel’

With Spencer and Carlile on harmony vocals, Russell delivers a superb rendition of the song, a highlight of her new album ‘Outside Child’

By
Jonathan Bernstein

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Allison Russell performed a gorgeous, stripped-down rendition of her song “Nightflyer” Tueday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Joined on harmony vocals by Brittney Spencer and Brandi Carlile (who contributed her harmonies remotely), Russell delivered a thrilling version of the song, off the singer-songwriter’s debut solo album Outside Child.

Complete with a clarinet solo from Russell, the performance of “Nightflyer” showed off the mix of impressionistic and vulnerable personal songwriting on Russell’s outstanding new album.

“I’m the sick light of a hurricane’s eye/I’m a violent lullaby,” she sings. “I’m six fireflies, one street light/I’m a suffocating summer night.”

“It’s excavating and reckoning with the most painful part of my past, is what it is,” is how Russell described her solo debut to Rolling Stone earlier this year. “Yes, my childhood was awful. But I have more agency than any of the women in my lineage prior to me. Every person that’s come before — on my Scottish side, too, they all went through unbelievable hardship. If they could survive, then I have to be able to.”

On Wednesday, Russell, a member of Our Native Daughters, released a live version of her Kimmel performance with Spencer and Carlile on Bandcamp, with all net proceeds being donated to the National Bail Out fund.

Outside Child, which was released last week, features contributions from Yola, Erin Rae, the McCrary Sisters and JT Nero, among others.

In This Article: Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Our Native Daughters

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.