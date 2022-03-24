Watch Allison Russell Perform ‘4th Day Prayer’ on ‘Kimmel’

Allison Russell stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to deliver a raucous, soulful performance of her song “4th Day Prayer”. Backed by a live band that included strings platers, the singer gave the song a vibrant sensibility that the matched the colorful stage backdrop.

“4th Day Prayer” comes off the singer-songwriter’s debut solo album, Outside Child, released last year. The album is nominated for three Grammys — including Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Performance for single “Nightflyer.” Russell performed that track on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year, with accompaniment from Brittney Spencer and Brandi Carlile.

Earlier this month, Russell was nominated for two Juno Awards in her native Canada for Songwriter of the Year and Contemporary Roots Album of the Year. She also inked a deal with Flatiron Books, a division of MacMillan, to publish her debut memoir, which will be a deep dive into her life extending from the material on Outside Child.

Russell will join the rotating line-up of Willie Nelson’s summer Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which kicks off June 24 in St. Louis. She’s currently set to perform at two stops on the tour, Rogers, Arkansas on July 1 and Dallas, Texas on July 2.