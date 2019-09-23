Allison Moorer Announces Combined Music and Book Tour for ‘Blood’

Allison Moorer has announced a fall tour in support of her upcoming book Blood: A Memoir and its companion album, Blood. The tour, which will feature a mix of Q&A discussion, live music, and book signing, will hit a variety of concert venues and book stores, beginning in late October.

Moorer’s forthcoming memoir, her first book, is a harrowing narrative centered around her parents’ 1986 murder-suicide. The companion album features originals culled from varying periods of the singer-songwriter’s career that directly relate to the themes, people and places discussed in her book. During her tour, Moorer will discuss her latest work with a rotating cast of authors and musicians, including her sister Shelby Lynne, Paul Janeway (of St. Paul and the Broken Bones), her husband Hayes Carll, and Mary Gauthier, as well as give a solo acoustic performance.

Blood the album will be released on October 25th, just days before the book is available for purchase. Released on her own Autotelic Records, Blood will serve as Moorer’s first release since Not Dark Yet, her 2017 collection of duets with her Lynne that included covers of songs by Nick Cave and Bob Dylan.

Along with the news of her tour, Moorer has released the song “All I Wanted (Thanks Anyway),” a roots-rock number that will appear on Blood.

Allison Moorer 2019 tour dates:

October 29 – New York, NY @ The Strand

November 2 – Nashville, TN ­@ Parnassus Books

November 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

November 7 – Mobile, AL @ Cedar Street Social Club

November 8 – Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

November 14 – Columbia, MD @ The Soundry

November 15 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Book Soup

November 21 – Austin, TX @ Cactus Café

November 22 – Houston, TX @ McGonigel’s Mucky Duck

November 23 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

December 5 – Tulsa, OK @ Booksmart