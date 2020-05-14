All the Best Fest Postponed to 2021, Transforms into a Tribute to John Prine

The second annual All the Best Fest, a festival curated by John Prine and his label Oh Boy Records, along with music-cruise company Sixthman, is postponed until 2021. Prine was set to headline the event, slated for November 2020, for the second straight year, but after his death last month of complications due to COVID-19, the Dominican Republic-based festival will be turned into a celebration and tribute to the singer-songwriter.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Steve Earle, Margo Price, Iris DeMent, John Hiatt, I’m With Her, and members of Prine’s backing band are all on the lineup. All the Best Fest is scheduled for May 19th through 23rd, 2021, at the Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana.

Fiona Prine, John’s widow, said in a statement: “We look forward to being with you all to remember and celebrate your friend and our beloved husband, Dad and Grandpa. Please keep yourselves safe and healthy until then. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your kind messages — they really help.”

In the year before his death, Prine had written several songs, which he had planned to record this summer with producer Dave Cobb. His last show ever was in Paris in February. “He might as well have danced off the stage,” Fiona Prine said. “He was so proud that he did that show, and it was sold out and they loved him. It felt like a victory lap.”

The news about All the Best Fest coincides with the postponement of Sixthman’s 2020 cruise season. Cruises by Kiss, Melissa Etheridge, Kesha, Slipknot, and others, along with destination festivals, have been rescheduled for 2021.