Keith Urban, Luke Combs Set for 2020 All For the Hall Nashville Concert

All for the Hall, the concert series benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will return to Nashville on Monday, February 10th. Hosted by Keith Urban, the all-star lineup at the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Music City includes Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Blake Shelton, Tanya Tucker, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Daigle, Ingrid Andress and Tenille Townes, with other special guests to be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th at 10 a.m. Central Time.

The event marks Urban’s seventh All For The Hall benefit concert, details of which were announced during the “We Were” singer’s appearance at the Bridgestone between periods of the Nashville Predators’ nationally televised home opener against the Minnesota Wild. In keeping with the theme, “All for the Hall: Under the Influence,” the concert will consist of each artist performing a song by an act that strongly influenced them, in addition to one of their own hits. The theme builds on the renewed interest in classic country that has resulted from the blockbuster success of the PBS documentary film, Country Music.

“Ken Burns’ documentary has shown us that we are all very much influenced by our heroes,” said Urban in a release. “So this year’s All for the Hall benefit is our chance to acknowledge those that have been an influence on us and helped shape the artists that we are today. Somehow these shows always seem to take on a life of their own. They’re incredibly fun to do, and you never quite really know what’s gonna happen. So we’ll roll with it and turn Bridgestone into one huge club!”

Notably absent from this year’s lineup is Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill, whose idea it was in 2005 to suggest that country artists contribute the proceeds of one annual performance to benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Since the first All for the Hall concert in 2007, the series has taken place alternately in New York and Los Angeles, with Gill and fellow Hall of Famer Emmylou Harris hosting. The Nashville concerts have historically been led by Urban and Gill, ensuring the acts on the bill a stellar house band to back them up on stage.

To date, the All for the Hall events have raised $3.4 million in support of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s education programs. Tickets for All for the Hall: Under the Influence will be on sale at LiveNation.com and the Bridgestone Arena box office, with VIP packages also available.