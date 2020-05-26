Alan Jackson Plots Drive-In Concerts

Alan Jackson has announced a pair of drive-in concerts for next month in Alabama. The Country Music Hall of Fame member will perform with his full band in Cullman, Alabama, on June 5th, and in Fairhope, Alabama, on June 6th. The shows, dubbed the “Small Town Drive-In” concerts, will each accommodate approximately 2000 vehicles.

According to a release, Jackson’s performances are intended to give people “a quality-of-life activity during this current time of isolation and uncertainty,” and will be “staged in accordance with and while promoting CDC and Alabama state health guidelines regarding social distancing and other practices.” Fans will be required to remain with their vehicles. Alabama reported an increase of 326 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Tickets will be sold per vehicle: $99.99 for two passengers, with each additional passenger charged $39.99. VIP tickets, which include the closest stage parking, begin at nearly $200. Pepsi is presenting the concerts, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit food-relief efforts.

Jackson’s planned shows are the latest in a series of drive-in concerts to be announced this month. The Texas Rangers will host eight concerts from artists like Eli Young Band and Whiskey Myers in the parking lot of their ballpark in Arlington, Texas, in June. The first four shows sold out in minutes, with four added shows selling out in a few hours. Christian artist Michael W. Smith will perform a drive-in concert in Franklin, Tennessee, on May 30th. Keith Urban staged a free show in honor of healthcare workers at a drive-in theater outside of Nashville on May 14th.