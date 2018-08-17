Alan Jackson, Brooks and Dunn to Play Nashville Benefit Concert

Several current and former artists on the Arista Nashville label, including superstars Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley and Brooks & Dunn, will come together to assist one of people responsible for some of their biggest hits getting played at country radio.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Nashville’s historic War Memorial Auditorium will host “Music for Mike,” a benefit concert in support of former Arista radio promotion manager Mike Owens. In 2014, Owens was diagnosed with end stage renal disease and has been placed on dialysis while he awaits a donor kidney. His ongoing treatment over that four-year period has led to additional health issues and mounting medical bills.

Other artists set to appear at the event include BlackHawk, Diamond Rio, Lee Roy Parnell, Pam Tillis, Phil Vassar and Steve Wariner, all of whom had sizeable hits on Arista Nashville throughout the Eighties and Nineties. The concert, featuring veteran touring band Sixwire as the house band for the evening, also marks a rare appearance outside their Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire for the duo of Brooks & Dunn. Between them, the acts appearing at this one-time event have sold more than 150 million albums and notched a staggering 99 Number One hits.

Marty McFly, morning-show host on 95.5 Nash Icon radio, will emcee the event. Tickets are now on sale, with proceeds going directly to the Mike Owens Family Trust. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for those who are unable to attend but still wish to help.