Alan Jackson Makes ‘Last Call’ With Headlining 2022 Tour

Alan Jackson is calling for one more celebratory round with his new headlining tour Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which gets underway in June.

Spanning 16 dates in total, the trek launches June 24 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and runs all the way to its Oct. 8 finish in Pittsburgh. Along the way, the “Chattahoochee” singer will visit Kansas City, St. Paul, and Austin. The closest he’ll get to Nashville is Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena or Lexington’s Rupp Arena, but he did play a Music City gig at Bridgestone arena during a brief tour last October. Most dates for this tour will go on sale March 18.

The One More for the Road Tour is Jackson’s first outing since revealing his diagnosis with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disorder, a degenerative nerve disease that affects balance and movement through the arms and legs. A release announcing the tour doesn’t explicitly say it will be Jackson’s last tour before retiring, but there’s a hint of finality in the name of the tour and Jackson’s provided statement.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and Charley Pride, who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me.”

Last year also marked a long-awaited new project from Jackson, who released the double album Where Have You Gone in May. It was his first full-length album in six years, following 2015’s Angels and Alcohol.

Last Call: One More for the Road Tour dates:

June 24 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 25 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

July 29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 30 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Aug. 13 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aug. 26 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 10 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 1 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Oct. 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena