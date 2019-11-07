Alan Jackson Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Country Music Hall of Fame legend Alan Jackson returns to the road in January 2020 for a trek that will stretch all the way into October. The “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” singer will also play his first Nashville concert in three years, taking the stage at Bridgestone Arena in early August. Jackson last played a full-scale concert at Bridgestone in 2017, when the Nashville Predators played their first home game in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Other highlights of the Georgia native’s tour include a Valentine’s Day visit to his home state, a return to California’s Stagecoach festival in April, which will mark his first since playing there in 2007, the now-iconic event’s inaugural year. More dates are expected to be added to the schedule in the coming weeks and months, and VIP experiences will be available at nearly all of the three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year’s shows next year.

While the tour’s special guests are yet to be revealed, Jackson will continue to spotlight some of the acts who play his AJ’s Good Time Bar in bustling downtown Music City throughout the tour.

In June 2018, Jackson, the writer or co-writer of several of his biggest hits, including “Chattahoochee,” “Here in the Real World,” and “Midnight in Montgomery,” was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His most recent studio LP, Angels and Alcohol, was released in 2015. Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale Friday, November 15th.

Alan Jackson 2020 Tour dates:

January 10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

January 11 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

February 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

February 15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

February 21 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

February 22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

March 26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 27 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

April 25 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 26 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival

July 9 – Fort Loramie, OH @ Country Concert

August 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

September 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

October 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 3 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center