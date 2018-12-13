Alan Jackson Announces 2019 Tour Dates

Country Music Hall of Fame legend Alan Jackson has lined up a full slate of tour dates for the new year, with newcomer William Michael Morgan (“I Met a Girl”) joining him as special guest on the majority of upcoming dates. Select shows on the trek will feature “What Whiskey Does” singer-songwriter Randy Houser in the opening slot.

Launching January 25th in Louisville, Kentucky, Jackson’s tour of amphitheaters and arenas currently has more than a dozen dates on the books stretching to late September. With more than three decades of mostly self-penned hits, including “Chattahoochee,” “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” Jackson continues to influence new generations of entertainers and songwriters. In addition to Morgan and Houser, many of Jackson’s shows will include a performance by aspiring artists who’ve played AJ’s Good Time Bar, Jackson’s Nashville honky-tonk.

A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Jackson continued his award-winning ways in 2018 with induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June. The prestigious institution features more than 400 tunesmiths from a wide array of musical genres among its ranks.

Tickets for some dates are on sale Friday, December 14th. More shows will be added in the coming weeks and months.

Here are Alan Jackson’s 2019 tour dates:

January 25 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

January 26 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 22 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

February 23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 10 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

April 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 13 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

April 26 – Fort Wayne, IN @ War Memorial Coliseum

May 10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 17 – Winston-Salem, NC @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

May 18 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

August 9 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 10 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

August 23 – N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

August 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

September 20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

September 21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum