Alabama Extend 50th Anniversary Tour With Charlie Daniels, Exile

Since 1969, pioneering country group Alabama have been delivering an influential brand of high-energy performances that have culminated in numerous Entertainer of the Year honors and membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Now, the trio of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry have added nearly 30 additional stops on their current 50th Anniversary Tour, with shows just announced in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Bangor, Maine; Tallahassee, Florida; and Ottawa.

In addition to the Charlie Daniels Band, others appearing on the tour include the Marshall Tucker Band, John Anderson, Restless Heart, Exile, John Michael Montgomery, Scotty McCreery and Canadian artist Charlie Major. A date with the Beach Boys is also slated to be announced.

“We are very fortunate to have made many friends over the last 50 years,” bass player-vocalist Teddy Gentry said in a statement. “On this tour, we decided to ask some of them to come along and play with us. We have the best of the best. It’s a lot of fun to hang out and watch our special guests every night.”

Alabama launched their first Farewell Tour in 2002, which ran for two years, after which the members recorded solo projects, playing together again in 2005 to benefit Hurricane Katrina victims. Lead singer Randy Owen battled prostate cancer in 2010 and singer-guitarist Jeff Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017. By that time, they had reunited, without drummer Mark Herndon, for two lengthy tours and the release of Southern Drawl, their first new album in 14 years.

Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour dates:

May 9 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ Charlie Daniels Band)

May 10 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena (w/ Charlie Daniels Band)

May 24 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

July 11 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center (w/ Exile)

July 12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP (w/ John Anderson)

July 19 – Ottawa, Ontario @ The Arena at TD Place (w/ Charlie Major)

July 20 – Oro-Medonte, Ontario @ Big Sky Music Festival

July 26 – Columbus, GA @ Columbus Civic Center (w/ John Michael Montgomery)

July 27 – Bristol, TN @ Thunder Valley Amphitheatre (w/ John Michael Montgomery)

August 16 – Lewisburg, WV @ State Fair of West Virginia

August 17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNG Bank Arts Center (w/ Scotty McCreery)

August 23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (w/ Restless Heart)

August 24 – North Lawrence, OH @ The Country Fest’s Neon Nights

August 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ Charlie Daniels Band)

August 31 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (w/ Charlie Daniels Band)

September 1 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion (w/ Charlie Daniels Band)

September 13 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (w/ Exile)

September 27 – Savannah, GA @ Martin Luther King Jr. Arena

September 28 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

October 3 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena (w/ Charlie Daniels Band)

October 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC (w/ Charlie Daniels Band)

October 10 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (w/ Charlie Daniels Band)

October 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (w/ Charlie Daniels Band)

November 1 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino & Resort

November 8 – Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center (w/ Charlie Daniels Band)

November 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)

November 22 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

November 23 –Salisbury, MD Wicimico Civic Center (w/ Exile)