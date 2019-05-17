John Prine, Margo Price Raising Money to Fight Alabama Abortion Ban

John Prine and Margo Price have joined the chorus of voices coming out in opposition of Alabama’s abortion ban, which was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday.

Prine and Price will collaborate on a new recording of Prine’s “Unwed Fathers,” a representative for Prine confirmed to Rolling Stone. The song, from Prine’s 1989 album Aimless Love, takes a caustic look at the way men get to navigate unplanned pregnancies and the consequences (or lack thereof) they face as a result. “They run like water, through a mountain stream,” sings Prine. The recording will be paired with an update of “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore” featuring a yet-to-be-named group of guest performers. Sales will benefit the Alabama chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

@JohnPrineMusic and I recorded a special version of “Unwed Fathers” yesterday, (release date TBD) and are donating the proceeds to the @ACLU. Alabama is stripping away women’s rights and we won’t stand for it. #keepyourlawsoffmybody #AlabamaAbortionBan https://t.co/SuxJxs8Kok — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) May 17, 2019

Additionally, Prine’s label Oh Boy Records has been auctioning off rare and limited merchandise to benefit the ACLU’s fight in Alabama. Items thus far have included a test-pressing of The Missing Years, a very low-numbered edition of the rare live recording September 78 and signed yellow vinyl editions of Prine’s 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness.

Thanks for overwhelming response- more sales today- goal is to raise 5K. We’ll match funds so hopefully 10K! Also, we’ve heard a lot lately that major labels have “tons” more resources, so @SonyNashville @warnermusic @UMGNashville feel free to join in! 🤠 https://t.co/D0fHOrPfiE — Oh Boy Records 🏝 (@ohboyrecords) May 17, 2019

Prine, who was forced to cancel an appearance at the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, was recently nominated for an Americana Award for Song of the Year, for “Summer’s End.” His spring tour resumes next weekend with a pair of sold-out shows in Wisconsin, featuring Todd Snider.