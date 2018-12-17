Alabama Plot 50th Anniversary Tour

One of the most influential acts of the last half-century in country music, Alabama will reach that same milestone with their 50th Anniversary Tour, a trek that will keep the trio on the road throughout the new year. Joining the Country Music Hall of Fame members on select dates are Chris Janson, Tracy Lawrence, Restless Heart, Exile, Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Formed in 1969 in Fort Payne, Alabama, the group played the nearby (now defunct) Canyon Land amusement park on weekends, before making their way to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they built up their fan base at a bar called the Bowery. Alabama — made up of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook — would go on to dominate country music in the Seventies and Eighties, one of the few bands to do so at the time, while also crossing over into the pop charts. They remain one of the most awarded groups in history and their explosive, rock-fueled stage shows became a blueprint for future country superstars from Garth Brooks to Luke Bryan and beyond.

“We never thought playing for tips at the Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that 50 years later we would still playing arenas, stadiums and festivals,” says Owen in a statement. “Teddy, Jeff and I are humbled at the amount of fans that are coming out to see us. We are finding out that we are playing to three generations of fans who have followed us and our music from day one. The fans are the ones responsible for our continued success on the road and we love them.”

Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour kicks off January 10th at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. More tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

January 10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (w/ Chris Janson)

January 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)

January 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

January 20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center (w/ Exile)

February 14 – San Antonio, TX @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

February 15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

February 28 – Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival

March 1 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 14 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center (w/ The Oak Ridge Boys)

March 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

March 22 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

March 23 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 5 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 6 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 13 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 26 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 27 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

May 31 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center

June 1 – La Cygne, KS @ Tumbleweed

June 6 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Festival

June 7 – Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex Coliseum (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

June 13 -16 – Grand Junction, CO @ Country Jam (performance date TBA)

June 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

June 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

June 27 – Oshkosh, WI @ Country USA

September 14 – Peoria, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys