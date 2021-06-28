Alabama to Resume Their 50th Anniversary Tour

Alabama have been celebrating 50 years together as a band with a tour announced back in 2018. While the pandemic scuttled the 2020 leg of the trek, the “Mountain Music” hitmakers will return to the road next month. The country group of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Jeff Cook announced a new string of dates on Monday.

Beginning next month with a pair of shows on July 2nd and 3rd in Nashville, the tour will visit states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Texas and run into 2022. Martina McBride is set to open the Nashville dates, which are billed as the first full-capacity concerts at the city’s Bridgestone Arena since the start of the pandemic. Other guests on select shows of the 50th Anniversary Tour include Tracy Lawrence, Travis Tritt, Sara Evans, America, and the Beach Boys.

The band’s singer promises fans a revamped concert experience from the earlier 50th anniversary shows. “We have rehearsed an all-new show that we are having fun performing, but you never know, we might even take requests from time to time,” Owen said in a statement. “There’s nothing like the roar of the crowd, and we can’t wait to get back on the road.”

Tickets purchased for the rescheduled shows will be honored. For more information, visit the band’s website.

Here are the dates and opening acts for Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour:

July 2 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (w/ Martina McBride)

July 3 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (w/ Martina McBride)

July 23 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

July 24 — Salisbury, MD @ Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

July 25 — York, PA @ York State Fair (w/ Jake Hoot)

August 6 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ Martina McBride)

August 7 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

August 13 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (w/ Martina McBride)

August 14 — Bristol, TN @ Thunder Valley Amphitheatre (w/ America)

August 27 — Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center (w/ Travis Tritt)

August 28 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (w/ The Frontmen of Country: Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas & Larry Stewart of Restless Heart)

September 4 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 5 — Laughlin, NV @ Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s

September 16 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

September 17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

September 25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 7 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

October 8 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum (w/ Sara Evans)

October 22 — Forth Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (w/ Grits & Glamour: Lorrie Morgan & Pam Tillis)

October 23 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (w/ Grits & Glamour: Lorrie Morgan & Pam Tillis)

December 5 — Savannah, GA @ Savannah Civic Center (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

January 15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Martina McBride)

January 21 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena (w/ Martina McBride)

January 22 — Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

February 12 — Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena (w/ The Beach Boys)