 Adia Victoria's 'South Gotta Change': Hear New Song - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Black Thought Drops New Song 'Good Morning' With Pusha T, Killer Mike
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hear Adia Victoria’s Urgent Call to Action in ‘South Gotta Change’

T Bone Burnett served as executive producer on Nashville performer’s first release since 2019’s ‘Silences’

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All

“The veil before your face is falling,” Adia Victoria sings in her latest single, “and it’s falling fast.” The song, “South Gotta Change,” is both a tortured love letter and urgent call to action directed at the Nashville-based performer’s home region.

Executive produced by T Bone Burnett, “South Gotta Change’ is the first release from Victoria since Silences, her 2019 album of spectral, textured roots music. The murky blues-rock offering is one of her most potent yet, a poignant declaration that builds into a powerful vision at the song’s climax: “If you’re tired of walking,” Victoria sings, “let the children lead the way.”

In a release, Victoria says the song “is a prayer, an affirmation, and a battle cry all at once. It is a promise to engage in the kind of ‘good trouble’ John Lewis understood necessary to form a more perfect union.”

The song’s video, which displays a montage of Southern cemeteries, storefronts, homes, and monuments, as well as the Tennessee State Capitol, opens with a quote from the Mississippi author Barry Hannah. “The Deep South may be wretched, but it can howl.”

In This Article: T Bone Burnett

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.