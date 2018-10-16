Adia Victoria Readies New Album ‘Silences,’ Shares ‘Dope Queen Blues’

Adia Victoria will release a new album, Silences, on February 22nd, 2019, led by the LP’s first single “Dope Queen Blues.”

Out via Canvasback Music, Silences follows Victoria’s acclaimed 2016 debut album Beyond the Bloodhounds. The new album finds the Nashville-based singer-songwriter working alongside producer Aaron Dessner, known for his work as part of the rock band the National. Victoria and Dessner recorded the new music at his New York studio.

In September, Victoria released a first taste of Silences via “Dope Queen Blues,” a dark, slinky blues number that lends the Southern gothic sensibilities of Victoria’s previous work a sharper rock edge through fuzzy guitar and spare, tense drums.

Victoria will embark on a U.S. tour in support of Silences beginning February 19th in Washington, D.C. See the full Silences track list and Victoria’s upcoming Dope Queen Tour dates below.

1. “Clean”

2. “Bring Her Back”

3. “Pacolet Road”

4. “The City”

5. “Different Kind of Love”

6. “Devil Is a Lie”

7. “The Needle’s Eye”

8. “Cry Wolf”

9. “Heathen”

10. “Nice Folks”

11. “Dope Queen Blues”

12. “Get Lonely”

February 19 — Washington, DC @ DC9

February 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny’s Brenda’s

February 22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

February 23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

February 25 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

February 26 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

February 28 —Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

March 1 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

March 2 — Dallas, TX @ Three Links

March 4 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

March 5 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah