Songwriter Adam Hood Celebrates the Mundane in Video for ‘Downturn’

Adam Hood’s last video for “She Don’t Love Me” found the songwriter buried alive by a heartless ex. In his latest clip for the song “Downturn,” off his superb album Somewhere in Between, he’s nowhere to be found.

Instead, Hood cedes the spotlight to a pair of actors, who play a small-town couple driving through their day. They stop for lunch, bop into a bar to dance and nearly get into a fight with a patron. It’s a road trip fraught not with outsized drama, but with the mundane pitfalls of life.

“This song is an effort to think positive through all of life’s negatives. For me it came from a musician’s perspective. Jason Eady and I wrote it while we were sitting in a hotel room in El Paso, Texas. I’m sure it’s no surprise to most but life on the road is a challenge no matter what level you’re at,” Hood says. “I wanted the video itself to be relatable to everybody. The idea was to just showcase people making the best of their daily lives, which is something I think we all struggle to do. It’s also nice to be part of the narrative in a music video rather than having a part in the actual filming. It lets the song be more active than the person singing it.”

Hood, a native of Opelika, Alabama, who has had his songs cut by Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, is currently on the road with his white-hot power trio. He’ll play the Dawson Street Pub in Philadelphia on Sunday, before heading to New York and Boston.