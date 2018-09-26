See Adam Hood Get Buried Alive in ‘She Don’t Love Me’ Video

Alabama native Adam Hood gets buried alive in the new video for “She Don’t Love Me,” his latest collaboration with fellow singer-songwriter Brent Cobb.

“She stole my heart, killed my pride, but she can’t put me in the ground,” Hood sings in the chorus, which proves to be a prophetic line for the video. Hood takes a sunny drive through the country with his girlfriend, who lures him out to a spot in the woods where she’s been digging a large pit. One swift blow to the skull from her shovel and he’s in the ground, while she’s on her merry way. But like the Bride in Kill Bill, this makeshift grave can’t hold Hood down and he manages to stumble back to civilization for a drink with a bemused Cobb.

Hood and Cobb, who co-wrote “King of Alabama” and “.30-06” for Cobb’s 2018 album Providence Canyon, penned the funky “She Don’t Love Me” with Texas star Josh Abbott. The song appears on Hood’s upcoming LP Somewhere in Between, out October 12th.

Hood has tour dates lined up through the end of 2018. On September 26th, he plays the Listening Room in Mobile, Alabama, followed by a September 27th show at the famed Florabama abutting the state line in Pensacola, Florida.