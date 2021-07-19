Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Mickey Guyton Set for ACM’s Party for a Cause Concert

The Academy of Country Music has regularly hosted a multi-day, multi-venue concert in Las Vegas around its ACM Awards. After a pause in 2020 due to the global health crisis, the ACM Party for a Cause returns this summer as a one-night concert in Nashville.

Set for August 24th at the city’s Ascend Amphitheater downtown, ACM Party for a Cause will feature performances by Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Mickey Guyton, Brett Eldredge, Lee Brice, Tenille Townes, and Trisha Yearwood. Old Dominion’s appearance is billed with “special guests,” and other artists are expected to be announced. SiriusXM’s The Highway personality Storme Warren will host.

ACM Party for a Cause benefits the Academy of Country Music’s charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives. General on-sale tickets for the concert go on sale Wednesday, July 21st.

The California-based Academy of Country Music will also present its ACM Honors in Nashville that week. The ceremony, which this year honors Toby Keith, Loretta Lynn and Luke Combs, is set for August 25th at the Ryman Auditorium.

The Party for a Cause news comes after Nashville’s Country Music Association announced it would stage a two-night concert and TV taping at the same venue, Ascend Amphitheater, on July 27th and 28th.