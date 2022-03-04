ACM Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards don’t officially take place until Monday, but the organization has already bestowed a couple of trophies to rising talents. On Friday, ACM presented Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum with the respective awards for New Female and Male Artist of the Year.
Miranda Lambert surprised each of the performers with the news via Zoom. A tearful Wilson, whose song “Things a Man Oughta Know” hit Number One in 2021, was grateful to have Lambert as the messenger. “If there’s anybody that understands the blood, sweat and tears, it’s you,” she said. Wilson is also nominated for Song of the Year.
McCollum, the Texas phenomenon whose major label debut album Gold Chain Cowboy was released by MCA in 2021, initially thought he was being pranked. “I’m getting blurry vision right now,” he asked Lambert. “You’re dead serious?”
Among the other nominees are Chris Young, whose “Famous Friends” duet with Kane Brown was popular with voters, and Walker Hayes, whose viral “Fancy Like” earned the Alabama native his first nominations. In the Entertainer of the Year category, it’s a wide-open contest between Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood.
The 57th ACM Awards, which will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett, will stream live Monday night on Amazon Prime at 8 p.m. ET.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson – WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum – WINNER
Elvie Shane
Album of the Year
29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Famous Friends, Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
“7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen (Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally)
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes (Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes)
“Knowing You,” Kenny Chesney (Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins)
“Things a Man Oughta Know,” Lainey Wilson (Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson)
Video of the Year
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde