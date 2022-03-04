ACM Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards don’t officially take place until Monday, but the organization has already bestowed a couple of trophies to rising talents. On Friday, ACM presented Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum with the respective awards for New Female and Male Artist of the Year.

Miranda Lambert surprised each of the performers with the news via Zoom. A tearful Wilson, whose song “Things a Man Oughta Know” hit Number One in 2021, was grateful to have Lambert as the messenger. “If there’s anybody that understands the blood, sweat and tears, it’s you,” she said. Wilson is also nominated for Song of the Year.

McCollum, the Texas phenomenon whose major label debut album Gold Chain Cowboy was released by MCA in 2021, initially thought he was being pranked. “I’m getting blurry vision right now,” he asked Lambert. “You’re dead serious?”

Among the other nominees are Chris Young, whose “Famous Friends” duet with Kane Brown was popular with voters, and Walker Hayes, whose viral “Fancy Like” earned the Alabama native his first nominations. In the Entertainer of the Year category, it’s a wide-open contest between Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood.

The 57th ACM Awards, which will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett, will stream live Monday night on Amazon Prime at 8 p.m. ET.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum – WINNER

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year

29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends, Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen (Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally)

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)

“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes (Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes)

“Knowing You,” Kenny Chesney (Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins)

“Things a Man Oughta Know,” Lainey Wilson (Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson)

Video of the Year

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde