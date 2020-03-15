ACM Awards Postponed Because of Coronavirus

The 2020 ACM Awards have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Academy of Country Music was scheduled to hand out its awards on April 5th during a live CBS broadcast from Las Vegas. According to a statement, the ACM Awards will now air on CBS sometime in September “at a date, time and venue to be determined.”

The accompanying ACM Party for a Cause series of concerts have been canceled and refunds will be offered. Refunds are also available for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards, with the organization directing fans to its website and social media for further information.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement. “This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

Keith Urban was slated to host the 55th ACM Awards from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.