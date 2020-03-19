ACM Announces ‘Our Country’ Television Special

With its annual awards show delayed due to the spread of COVID-19, the Academy of Country Music has announced plans for ACM Presents: Our Country in its place. The two-hour special is set to air Sunday, April 5th, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS — the day the ACM Awards were originally scheduled.

Eschewing the big-budget, Las Vegas-style production of the awards, Our Country will feature intimate conversations and acoustic performances by many of country’s top stars from their own homes, along with classic clips from ACM Awards history. Performers will be announced at a later date.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5th due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a release.

On March 15th, the ACM Awards made the call to postpone this year’s event, citing public health concerns. At present, the organization plans to hold the Awards in September, at a date and time yet to be announced. Nominations for the 55th annual ACM Awards were announced in February, with Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and producer-musician Dann Huff among the leading nominees.

This news from the ACM follows similar pivots to online and home concerts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including Luck Reunion’s annual festival turning to online as Til Further Notice and individual livestreams from Keith Urban and Luke Combs.