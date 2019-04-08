See Miranda Lambert Slay ACM Awards With Medley of Hits

Miranda Lambert was a standout performer during the first hour of the ACM Awards on Sunday night, taking the stage to deliver a fiery medley of some of the biggest hits from her nearly two-decade career.

Decked out in head-to-toe black sequins, Lambert took her performance from zero to 60 right off the bat with a spirited take on “Kerosene,” the title track from her 2005 sophomore album. She followed that with another early career number, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s “Gunpowder and Lead,” which was notably her first single to crack the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart back in 2008. It was a hit parade from there on out, with Lambert offering swaggering renditions of top five singles “Mama’s Broken Heart” (2013’s Four the Record) and “White Liar” (2009’s Revolution), before closing with the playful Platinum standout “Little Red Wagon.”

Before Lambert’s performance, she was introduced as the winningest artist in ACM history, with 32 wins, including nine consecutive wins for Female Artist of the Year, since 2007. This year, she was nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year (“Drowns the Whiskey” with Jason Aldean).

Last week, Lambert announced plans for her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars 2019 tour, which will kick off on September 13th in Uncasville, Connecticut. The tour will also feature the Pistol Annies, along with support acts Maren Morris, Elle King, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes.