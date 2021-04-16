 2021 ACM Awards: Winners List - Rolling Stone
2021 ACM Awards: The Complete Winners List

From Album of the Year to the night’s top prize, Entertainer of the Year

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 15: (L-R) Carly Pearce and Lee Brice are awarded ACM Music Event of the Year during rehearsals for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on April 15, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM)

Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM

The 56th ACM Awards have announced a series of early winners ahead of Sunday’s live broadcast. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice won Music Event of the Year for their collaboration “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” while Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” was named Video of the Year. Last week, winners in the New Artist categories were revealed: Jimmie Allen won New Male Artist of the Year and Gabby Barrett won New Female.

The bulk of the ACM Awards will be handed out April 18th on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett – WINNER
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen – WINNER
Travis Denning
Hardy
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum

Album of the Year
Born Here Live Here Die Here, Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1, Kane Brown
Never Will,  Ashley McBryde
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress
“The Bones,” Maren Morris

Song of the Year
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert (Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby)
“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)
“Some People Do,” Old Dominion (Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally)
“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)
“The Bones,” Maren Morris (Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz)

Video of the Year
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“Gone,” Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend
“Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown – WINNER

Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year
“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“Does to Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce & Lee Brice – WINNER
“Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
“One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
“One Too Many,” Keith Urban, Pink

