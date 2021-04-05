ACM Awards 2021: Maren Morris, Eric Church to Perform

Maren Morris, Eric Church, and Mickey Guyton are among the artists scheduled to perform at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. The show will take place in Nashville on Sunday, April 18th, and, as with the 2020 edition of the show, incorporate the stages of Ryman Auditorium, Bluebird Cafe, and the Grand Ole Opry House for more than 30 total song performances.

Specific song choices haven’t been detailed yet, but Miranda Lambert and her Marfa Tapes collaborators Jon Randall and Jack Ingram are all part of the show lineup. Elle King, with whom Lambert duets on the single “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” is also set to perform. Gospel great Cece Winans, who sings “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” with co-reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood on the new My Savior album, will also make an appearance.

Additional performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Ryan Hurd, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, the War and Treaty, Keith Urban, and Chris Young.

Guyton will co-host the show for the first time with Urban, who made his hosting debut in 2020. Morris and Stapleton lead this year’s group of ACM nominees with six nods each, with Morris up for Single of the Year for “The Bones” and Stapleton vying for Entertainer of the Year. The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards airs live Sunday, April 18th, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.