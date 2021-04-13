Miranda Lambert and Elle King to Open 2021 ACM Awards With ‘Drunk’ Collab

Miranda Lambert and Elle King are set to open Sunday’s 56th ACM Awards with the live debut of their upbeat party song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” The Academy of Country Music announced its performance lineup on Tuesday, detailing song selections and other collaborations.

In addition to Lambert and King, Dierks Bentley will join up with the War and Treaty to perform U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” with the husband-and-wife duo. Other collaborations include Lambert with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall singing “In His Arms” from their Marfa Tapes album; Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd delivering their duet “Chasing After You”; Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney uniting for “Half of My Hometown”; Chris Young and Kane Brown offering “Famous Friends”; and Carly Pearce and Lee Brice reprising their duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Carrie Underwood will also perform a gospel medley from her My Savior album with Cece Winans.

The performances are set for the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe — the three venues that serve as home base for the ACMs — but some pretaped numbers will take place at the Station Inn, East Nashville’s Bridge Building, and in the downtown Broadway entertainment district.

The rest of the announced lineup includes Brothers Osborne (“I’m Not for Everyone”), Kenny Chesney (“Knowing You”), Eric Church (“Bunch of Nothing”), Luke Combs (“Forever After All”), Dan + Shay (“Glad You Exist”), Alan Jackson (“You’ll Always Be My Baby” and “Drive [For Daddy Gene]”, Thomas Rhett (“What’s Your Country Song” and “Country Again”), Blake Shelton (“Austin” and “Minimum Wage”), and Chris Stapleton (“Maggie’s Song”). Co-host Mickey Guyton is slated to sing “Hold On.”

Guyton’s fellow host Keith Urban will also perform, along with Lady A, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, and New Artist winners Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

The 56th ACM Awards air Sunday, April 18th, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.