 ACM Awards 2021 New Artist Winners: Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Keep Your AirPods from Getting Scratched or Broken With These Protective Cases
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

ACM Awards 2021: Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett Win New Artist Honors

New Male Artist and New Female Artist of the Year will each perform on the April 18th broadcast

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
ACM Awards 2021: Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett Win New Artist Honors

Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are early winners at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are early winners at the 2021 ACM Awards. The “Best Shot” singer and “I Hope” vocalist were named New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively, in an announcement on Thursday.

Keith Urban, who will co-host the ACM Awards this month with Mickey Guyton, delivered the news to Barrett and Allen via prerecorded congratulatory videos. “Ever since I came into the country music community everybody has been absolutely wonderful to me,” Barrett said. “Thank you so much, it’s more than I deserve…. This made the whole year for me.” An awestruck Allen received his news in the studio. “Stop playing!” he said, rising from his chair and bounding around the room.

Both Allen and Barrett are set to perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, airing live on CBS on Sunday, April 18th, at 8 p.m. ET. Like last year’s show, the ACMs will originate from three separate venues in Nashville: the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House, and the Bluebird Cafe.

Performers for the show were announced earlier this week. Eric Church, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Ryan Hurd, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, the War and Treaty, Keith Urban, and Chris Young are among those taking the stage.

In This Article: Academy of Country Music Awards, Gabby Barrett, jimmie allen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.