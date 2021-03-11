Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton to Co-Host 2021 ACM Awards

As the Academy of Country Music Awards ramp up for another year in Nashville under Covid-19 restrictions, the event will have a new hosting team. For its 56th annual outing on April 18th, the ACM Awards will feature Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton sharing hosting duties.

Urban hosted the ACM Awards for the first time in September 2020, delayed from its usual April time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rather than attempting to put the show on as normal, ACM called an audible and — for the first time ever — held it in Nashville, filming performances at the Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry House, and the Bluebird Cafe. The 2021 edition of the Awards will take place in the same three venues.

Guyton will make her debut appearance as host, after having performed “What Are You Gonna Tell Her” with Urban as her accompanist on the 2020 show. The “Black Like Me” singer is also nominated for New Female Artist of the Year.

In a video posted to both performers’ accounts, Urban surprised Guyton with the hosting proposal. “I was thinking it would be kind of cool if I had someone to co-host with me this time,” he said, before video-calling Guyton to ask if she’d join him.

Guyton, who welcomed her first child in February, was eager to accept. “Do I have a pulse? Of course,” she said. “I’m trying to be really calm right now, and professional, but yes, I would love to.”

The 56th annual ACM Awards airs Sunday, April 18th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris lead this year’s group of nominees with six each, including a nod for Entertainer of the Year for Stapleton.