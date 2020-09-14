ACM Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards comes to Nashville for the first time in its history on Wednesday, September 16th. Delayed from the original April date due to Covid-19, the show will take place in Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and Bluebird Cafe, with Keith Urban serving as first-time host.
Ahead of the broadcast, winners have been named in a handful of categories. In mid-August, Urban surprised Tenille Townes and Riley Green via Zoom to inform them that they were the New Artist of the Year winners. On Monday, three more winners were announced. Those included Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young” for Video of the Year and Hillary Lindsey winning her first Songwriter of the Year award. In the Music Event of the Year, the prize went to Miranda Lambert’s one-off cover of Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” featuring tourmates Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, and Elle King.
The 2020 ACM Awards airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Performers include Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Keith Urban with Pink, and Taylor Swift, marking her first performance on the ACMs in seven years.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes — WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green — WINNER
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Girl – Maren Morris
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” – Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum
Song of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Some of It” – Eric Church
Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
“God’s Country – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett — WINNER
“Sugarcoat” – Little Big Town
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey — WINNER
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King — WINNER
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell