ACM Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards comes to Nashville for the first time in its history on Wednesday, September 16th. Delayed from the original April date due to Covid-19, the show will take place in Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and Bluebird Cafe, with Keith Urban serving as first-time host.

Ahead of the broadcast, winners have been named in a handful of categories. In mid-August, Urban surprised Tenille Townes and Riley Green via Zoom to inform them that they were the New Artist of the Year winners. On Monday, three more winners were announced. Those included Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young” for Video of the Year and Hillary Lindsey winning her first Songwriter of the Year award. In the Music Event of the Year, the prize went to Miranda Lambert’s one-off cover of Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” featuring tourmates Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, and Elle King.

The 2020 ACM Awards airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Performers include Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Keith Urban with Pink, and Taylor Swift, marking her first performance on the ACMs in seven years.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes — WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green — WINNER

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Girl – Maren Morris

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” – Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum

Song of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Some of It” – Eric Church

Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“God’s Country – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett — WINNER

“Sugarcoat” – Little Big Town

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey — WINNER

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King — WINNER

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell