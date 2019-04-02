ACM Awards 2019: Luke Bryan, Keith Urban Added as Performers

Just days before the 54th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, a slate of performers and presenters have been added to the lineup. Two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will debut his new single “Knockin’ Boots,” while other artists now set to perform include Old Dominion, Blake Shelton (performing his new single “God’s Country”) and Keith Urban.

Presenters will include country artists Lauren Alaina, Clint Black, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray and Cole Swindell, along with TV and film stars Beth Behrs, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (of Game of Thrones), Jay Hernandez, Nancy O’Dell, Dennis Quaid and Wilmer Valderrama, as well as racing pro Danica Patrick.

Previously announced performers include ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean, along with Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Carrie Underwood and awards-show host Reba McEntire. Also taking the stage will be

New Male Artist of the Year Luke Combs, ACM New Vocal Group of the Year Lanco and the ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Ashley McBryde

The Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 7th at 8:00 PM ET (delayed PT) on CBS.