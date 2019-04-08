Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne Sing ‘All My Favorite People’ at 2019 ACM Awards

Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne gave a freewheeling performance of their song “All My Favorite People” during the 54th ACM Awards on Sunday. The song, penned by Morris with her husband Ryan Hurd and Mikey Reaves, appears on Morris’ 2019 album Girl.

On a set designed to emulate a Nashville dive bar (complete with glowing neon Santa’s Pub sign), the artists kicked off the song with John Osborne playing the signature chunky guitar riff. Morris, center stage and draped in fringe, swayed her way through the heavily grooving number, swapping off verses with TJ Osborne and engaging in some call-and-response singing with John’s guitar.

Morris entered the evening with her first ACM nomination for Female Artist of the Year, having previously clinched the New Female Vocalist of the Year honor in 2016. The Texas native is currently headlining shows on her Girl: The World Tour, which is scheduled to visit Atlanta at the end of this week, and she’ll also support Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars 2019 Tour beginning in October.

Brothers Osborne were winners before the ACM telecast began, as their Dierks Bentley collaboration “Burning Man” was named Music Event of the Year. They were also nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year, a prize they’ve taken home from Las Vegas the past two years. TJ and John Osborne are currently headlining a few dates ahead of the summer festival season, and in October they’ll join up with Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour for a handful of dates.