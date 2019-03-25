ACM Awards 2019: Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde and Lanco Win New Artist Honors

Winners in three categories have been named ahead of the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, which takes place Sunday, April 7th in Las Vegas. Taking home the respective trophies for New Male Vocalist, New Female Vocalist and New Group/Duo are performers Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde and Lanco, who will perform on the show.

The artists were informed of their victories over the weekend, with each one receiving a phone call from Carrie Underwood to reveal the good news and wish congratulations. “Holy shit, thank you! Thanks for calling!” says McBryde in a video of the moment. This marks the first ACM win for McBryde and likewise for Combs and Lanco, both of whom were previously nominated for the same awards at last year’s event. Additionally, all three performers are nominated for other awards this year: Combs for Male Vocalist of the Year, McBryde for Female Vocalist of the Year and Lanco for Vocal Group of the Year.

Ashley received an interesting call this weekend about the @ACMawards. Take a look! -Team Ashley pic.twitter.com/H5Dh3NKwxp — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) March 25, 2019

With a nominations field led by Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton, the 54th ACM Awards will return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, April 7th. Reba McEntire, whose new album Stronger Than the Truth arrives two days earlier on April 5th, will host the show for the second straight year. Performers on the telecast, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, include George Strait, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church and Miranda Lambert.