Abigail Washburn Clogs, Bela Fleck Riffs on the Banjo in ‘Take Me to Harlan’ Video

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn met at a square dance in Nashville. She was dancing. He was playing. Fifteen years later, they’ve built entwining careers — as well as a family — upon that initial encounter, touring the world together as a Grammy-winning, husband-and-wife folk duo.

The new video for “Take Me to Harlan” finds Fleck and Washburn revisiting the dynamic of their first evening spent in one another’s company. In the clip above, Fleck’s banjo provides the soundtrack for his wife’s clogging. She stomps, jumps and drags her feet against the ground, underscoring her vocal melody with an old-world Appalachian rhythm. Joining her are members of the dance troupe Pilobolus, whose headlamps cast stark, startling spotlights upon Washburn’s face during the video’s intro — a cover of the Depression-era union song “Come All You Coal Miners” — and whose legs work up a sweat during the song’s dance-heavy final stretch. Meanwhile, Fleck kicks up plenty of dust on his own, throwing claw-hammered riffs and jazz-influenced passing tones into his banjo playing. The result is a modern-day spin on age-old traditions, merging original roots music with classic choreography.

Recorded at Pilobolus’ studio in rural Connecticut, the “Take Me to Harlan” clip also cycles its way through a reel of casual highlights from the musicians’ ongoing tour in support of their second album, Echo in the Valley. They make gas station runs. They unload the van. They tend to their toddler-aged son, who’s been touring with the couple ever since he was born. Equal parts home movie and performance art, “Take Me to Harlan” connects the dot between the family’s time on- and off-stage.

Here are Fleck and Washburn’s upcoming tour dates:

December 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ Royce Hall at UCLA

December 7 — Irvine, CA @ Irvine Barclay Theatre

December 9 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

December 11 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater

December 12 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

December 14-16 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

January 11 — Abingdon, VA @ January Jams @ Barter Theatre

January 13 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

January 14 — Tallahassee, FL @ Ruby Diamond Concert Hall @ Florida State University

January 16 — Chapel Hill, NC @ University of North Carolina @ Chapel Hill

January 18 — Hickory, NC @ Music in the Mill Concert Series

February 2 — North Little Rock, AR @ University of Arkansas

February 5 — Manhattan, KS @ McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University

February 7 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

February 8 — Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University @ Loeb Playhouse

February 9 — Grand Rapids, MI @ St. Cecilia Music Center

April 5 — Toms River, NJ @ Grunin Center

April 6 — Barre, VT @ Opera House

April 9 — Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

April 11 — Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall

April 13 — Fairfield, CT @ Quick Center for the Arts