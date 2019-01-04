Hear Aaron Watson’s Rowdy New Song ‘Kiss That Girl Goodbye’

×
Texas country’s reigning indie underdog Aaron Watson is gearing up to take on the majors again in 2019 with the premiere of his rowdy new single “Kiss That Girl Goodbye,” the first taste of his upcoming LP Red Bandana.

Fresh from releasing a live album and a Christmas album in 2018, Watson is currently prepping Red Bandana, his first collection of new material since 2017’s Vaquero. “Kiss That Girl Goodbye” makes for a foot-on-the-gas intro to the new material, as Watson leads the sing-along vocals over a careening mix of fiddle, banjo, and handclaps. “If he really wants a goodbye kiss, you tell him to go kiss it where the sun don’t shine,” Watson sings with gleeful, love-’em-or-leave-’em sass.

Due out this year on Watson’s own Big Label Records, Red Bandana follows in the footsteps of two highly acclaimed LPs for the Texas veteran, after 2015’s The Underdog topped the country charts and Vaquero landed at Number 10 on the Billboard 200 — both without the help of a major label.

Watson kicks off his 2019 tour schedule by playing Schroeder Dance Hall in Goliad, Texas, on January 11th.

