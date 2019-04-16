Aaron Watson Plots 2019 Red Bandana Tour

Aaron Watson has revealed the first 13 dates of his Red Bandana Tour, which will kick off June 28th in the singer’s hometown of Abilene, Texas, and wrap on the West Coast in early September. The tour takes its name from Watson’s 12th studio album Red Bandana, set for release on June 21st. It’s the follow-up to his Number Two LP Vaquero, which came out in 2017 and produced the Top Ten radio hit “Outta Style.”

“Touring is what we do, it’s how we built the business and met so many amazing fans over the years,” says Watson in a release. “I can assure everyone that we plan on coming to your market over the course of this record with a brand-new stage and production as well as set list.”

In addition to the tour news, Watson has just released a video for “Trying Like the Devil,” the second release from Red Bandana after the album’s current single, “Kiss That Girl Goodbye.” The infectiously propulsive track takes an earnest, introspective look at a man aware of his shortcomings but “trying like the devil to be a good man.” The tune is now available as an instant-grat track with pre-orders of Red Bandana.

Aaron Watson’s Red Bandana Tour dates

June 28 – Abilene, TX @ Taylor County Expo Center

June 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

July 6 – Big Lake, TX @ Big Lake Festival

July 11 – Rhinelander, WI @ Hodag Country Festival

July 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

July 13 – Varysburg, NY @ Jam In The Valley

July 18 – Hastings, NE @ Adams County Fair

July 19 – Lake of the Ozarks, MO @ Lazy Gators

July 26 – Yerington, NV @ A Night in The Country

August 10 – Beaumont, TX @ Ford Park Arena

August 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Power & Lights District

August 23 – Pueblo, CO @ Colorado State Fair

September 5 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair