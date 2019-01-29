Aaron Lewis Details New Solo Album ‘State I’m In’

Aaron Lewis will return with his third full-length country album in 2019. The Staind vocalist will release the follow-up to 2016’s Sinner, titled State I’m In, via Big Machine imprint Valory Music on April 12th.

Produced by Buddy Cannon, State I’m In features 10 tracks, six of which Lewis had a hand in writing. Songwriting collaborators on the album include Dan Tyminski, Keith Gattis and Waylon Payne, among others. There’s also a recording of “Burnt the Sawmill Down,” written by Jim Elliot with the late Keith Whitley. Preorders for the album begin Friday, February 1st, the same day the album’s closing track “The Bottom” arrives at streaming services.

Lewis will celebrate the announcement with a special pop-up show on Tuesday night at Nashville’s famed Legend’s Corner. Fans in Nashville can catch the show for free, while others can stream it live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Last week, Lewis launched his State I’m In Tour: Acoustic Songs + Stories with shows in Texas. On February 1st, he’ll be back in the Lone Star State with a performance in Galveston and another the following day in Pharr, Texas.

Aaron Lewis – State I’m In track listing:

“The Party’s Over”(Aaron Lewis) “Can’t Take Back”(Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, Dan Tyminski) “Reconsider”(Charlie Brocco, Keith Gattis) “It Keeps On Workin’”(Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, Chris Wallin) “State I’m In”(Aaron Lewis) “God And Guns”(Aaron Lewis, Bobby Pinson) “Love Me”(Aaron Lewis) “If I Were the Devil”(Houston Phillips, Trent Tomlinson) “Burnt the Sawmill Down”(Jim Elliot, Keith Whitley) “The Bottom”(Waylon Payne)

Aaron Lewis’ State I’m In Tour: Acoustic Songs + Stories dates:

February 1 – Galveston, TX @ the Grand 1894 Opera House

February 2 – Pharr, TX @ Pharr Events Center

February 8 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater

February 9 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

February 10 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre

February 11 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center

February 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center

February 23 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

February 24 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

February 28 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

March 1 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

March 2 – Macon, GA @ Grand Opera House

March 7 – Effingham, IL, Effingham Performance Center

March 8 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

March 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

March 10 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

March 14 – Zanesville, OH @ Secrest Auditorium

March 15 – Owensboro, KY @ Owensboro Convention Center

March 16 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

March 21 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

March 22 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino

March 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

March 24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

March 27 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

March 28 – Tiffin, OH @ The Ritz Theatre

March 29 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Center

March 30 – Elkhart, IN @ Lerner Theatre

April 6 – Manistee, MI @ Little River Casino