Watch Aaron Lee Tasjan’s Gritty Live ‘Crawling at Your Feet’

Even stripped down for a two-man acoustic performance, Aaron Lee Tasjan loses none of his rock & roll attitude in a gritty new unplugged video performance of his song “Crawling at Your Feet.”

Cut at eTown Hall in Boulder, Colorado, Tasjan is joined by bassist Tommy Scifres on guitar duties for this rendition of “Crawling at Your Feet,” which appeared on last year’s Karma for Cheap LP. While the original’s stomping beat benefited from a full-band arrangement, Tasjan keeps things plenty crunchy here, particularly with the snapping of his own acoustic guitar strings, which make it sound more like a long-lost blues dirge. Scifres even gets a moment in the spotlight as he mans the solo on his electric.

Tasjan is currently in Scandinavia, with tour dates in Sweden and Norway over the coming week. He kicks off his North American tour at Tangled String Studio in Huntsville, Alabama, on March 28th.