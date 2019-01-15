Aaron Lee Tasjan Lines Up 2019 North American Tour

Aaron Lee Tasjan has announced new headlining North American tour dates for spring 2019. The East Nashville-based singer-songwriter released his latest album Karma for Cheap in August 2018.

This weekend, Tasjan heads to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, for the 30A Songwriters Festival, then closes out January with a run of shows in several Scandinavian cities. Upon his return to the U.S., Tasjan will play a supporting role on seven gigs with power-pop legends Cheap Trick, as well as one night opening for Jason Isbell at the Fillmore in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tasjan’s headlining dates officially get underway March 28th at Tangled Strings Studio in Huntsville, Alabama, continuing through April 18th in Louisville, Kentucky. On April 19th, he’s set to play Sweetwater Festival in Atlanta, alongside Widespread Panic, the Avett Brothers, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Tasjan, who spent a portion of 2018 touring with Social Distortion, looked to influences from glam rock and power pop for Karma for Cheap, his writing spurred by political discord in the Donald Trump era. But rather than raining righteous fury, Tasjan geared his songs like “If Not Now When” to unite and lift up people from vulnerable communities.

“I wanted to work really hard lyrically to create a record that wasn’t drawing lines in the sand from a humanitarian point of view,” he told Rolling Stone Country last summer. “Trying to say something that’s more of a comfort, and to try and be a cheerleader to the people who are on the front lines of all this stuff.”

Aaron Lee Tasjan 2019 tour dates:

March 28 – Huntsville, AL @ Tangled Strings Studio

March 29 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore (supporting Jason Isbell)

March 30 – Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn

April 3 – Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back

April 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood

April 5 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

April 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

April 7 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

April 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

April 10 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

April 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Monarch

April 13 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

April 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

April 16 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE

April 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

April 18 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

April 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater Festival