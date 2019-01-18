A Thousand Horses Return With Surging New Song ‘My Time’s Comin”

“I’m a champion,” Michael Hobby howls at the beginning of “My Time’s Comin’,” the new song by A Thousand Horses. The first release off the country-rock band’s upcoming second album, the stomping track is tailor-made for the playoffs — take your pick of sports.

Opening with a gospel chorus, a signature of the band beginning with their debut album Southernality, “My Time’s Comin’,” features a surging backbeat that amplifies the lyrical message of long overdue success. “My time’s comin’, it’s been comin’ for a long time,” goes the hook, with Hobby repeating that “I’m a champion” declaration. At just three minutes, it’s a bite-sized sample of A Thousand Horses’ Southern-rock vibe, but still makes time to highlight a blistering solo — which, producer Dave Cobb, inspired by the energy of the song, demanded he play himself.

“We started writing this song as a message of encouragement to a friend of ours that had hit an unexpected hiccup in his athletic career. As Bill [Satcher] and I were writing it though, we began to see more of ourselves in it and quickly realized that we were actually writing the lyrics as more of a note-to-self to keep fighting through our own self doubts and struggles,” Hobby tells Rolling Stone. “To remind ourselves who we are and to never give up the fight for our dreams. Especially when times are tough.”

Rounded out by bassist Graham DeLoach and guitarists Bill Satcher and Zach Brown, the group has been in the studio working on the follow-up to Southernality with Cobb. The Grammy winner also produced the Horses’ debut, which spawned the hit radio singles “Smoke” and “(This Ain’t No) Drunk Dial,” and reunites with the band after their stopgap EP Bridges.

A Thousand Horses recently opened a string of shows on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour and will join Kid Rock at his Chillin’ the Most Flyin’ High Island Jam in the Dominican Republic in May. “My Time’s Comin'” will likely be heard frequently on TV: the song is featured in a new Ram Trucks ad campaign.