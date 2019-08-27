John Prine, Brian Wilson Set for 2020 30A Songwriters Festival

The 30A Songwriters Festival will return to the panhandle of Florida January 17th, 2020, with an all-star group of artists set to perform. Among them are formidable tunesmiths who represent a range of genres, including John Prine, Brian Wilson, Indigo Girls, and Tanya Tucker.

With 200-plus artists on tap to perform during the four-day festival, the 30A Songwriters Festival will be spread across 30 venues bordering the Gulf of Mexico before it wraps on January 20th. Wilson will bring his nine-piece band to perform some of his Beach Boys classics, and Prine will have his own band backing him on his beloved catalog of songs. Meanwhile, Indigo Girls will give a preview of an upcoming studio album and Tucker will take a victory lap to celebrate the one she recently released, While I’m Livin’.

Other artists confirmed to perform during the weekend include Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Dan Wilson, Todd Snider, Elizabeth Cook, Nikki Lane, Matthew Sweet, Hayes Carll, Chely Wright, Robyn Hitchcock, Allison Moorer, Robert Ellis, Jonny Fritz, and the Secret Sisters.

Now in its 11th year, the 30A Songwriters Festival has featured some of the world’s most beloved composers over the years, including Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Patty Griffin, and Emmylou Harris. Weekend passes for the 2020 festival are currently on sale, with a range of VIP upgrades also available.