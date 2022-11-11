Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain Will Headline the 2023 Tortuga Music Festival

Top-tier headliners Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, and Eric Church will perform at the 2023 Tortuga Music Festival, which announced its lineup on Friday. The marine conservation-minded event will return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for three days of music April 14 to 16.

Additional performers across the weekend include an intriguing mix of country stars and performers from outside the genre. The country lineup spans generations and includes Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, Deana Carter, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell, Brett Young, and Niko Moon. They’ll be joined by Wiz Khalifa, the Wallflowers, Lukas Nelson and POTR, Dee Jay Silver, DJ Rock, Tropidelic, and Pecos and the Rooftops.

There are also numerous new talents on the bill this year, like Brittney Spencer, Tyler Braden, Kylie Morgan, Nate Smith, Shane Profitt, Kidd G, and Jameson Rodgers. Additionally, the Next From Nashville stage will highlight some of Nashville’s best emerging artists, from Dylan Marlowe, Megan Moroney, and Pillbox Patti to Catie Offerman, Aaron Raitiere, Frank Ray, and Alana Springsteen. There’s also an appearance by Ray Wylie Hubbard.

The full schedule has not yet been announced, but tickets for Tortuga Music Festival go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Tortuga partners with Rock the Ocean to raise funds for ocean conservation, and attendees have the opportunity to visit the Conservation Village onsite to learn more.