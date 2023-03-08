Zach Bryan to Headline 2023 Pilgrimage Festival

For fans who got shut out buying tickets to Zach Bryan’s in-demand Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, they now have the chance to catch him headlining one of the South’s most chill festivals. The “Something in the Orange” singer-songwriter, on-again/off-again Twitter user, and sworn foe of Ticketmaster will headline the final night of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.

Set for Sept. 23 and 24 at its regular home of the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, just south of Nashville, Pilgrimage 2023 will feature Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats as the lead-in to Bryan on Sunday night. The Lumineers headline Saturday, with the Black Crowes just before.

Other solo artists and bands on tap for this year’s Pilgrimage include the Head and the Heart, Yola, Hailey Whitters, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, and the War and Treaty. Peter One, the Ivory Coast artist who is gearing up to release his first album in 30 years, is also on the lineup, along with Nashville favorite Charlie Worsham, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes, and perennial Pilgrimage show-stopper Butch Walker. Pilgrimage is co-produced by Kevin Griffin, frontman for Better Than Ezra. They’re set to perform on Saturday.

Tickets for Pilgrimage go on sale March 9 at 10 a.m. CT at the festival’s website. Two-day GA and VIP and single day GA and VIP options are available.

Bryan is a massive get for the festival, now in its ninth year. The Oklahoma songwriter has fought both Ticketmaster and scalpers to get reasonably priced tickets to his fans. But it’s been no easy task. Last month, tickets priced at $1800 were for sale on the secondary market, which Bryan’s team has said will not be honored at his shows.