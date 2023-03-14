Willie Nelson, at 90, Will Headline the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour rides again in 2023. And this time, it’s a dual celebration: not only of music that colors outside the lines, but of its headliner’s 90th birthday. Nelson turns 90 on April 29.
Kicking off June 23, in Somerset, Wisconsin, the Outlaw Tour will initially play 16 shows, each with Nelson in the top slot and a rotating cast of artists in support. The first show features
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and Particle Kid, the band fronted by Nelson’s son Micah. Other artists on various shows include the Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Whiskey Myers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Kurt Vile, Kathleen Edwards, and Margo Price.
“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson said in a statement. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”
Tickets for the tour, produced by Blackbird Presents, go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time via the tour’s website.
Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates and lineups:
Friday, June 23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Saturday, June 24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Sunday, June 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Thursday, June 29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, June 30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
Editor’s picks
Sunday, July 2 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced
Friday, July 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Saturday, July 29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Sunday, July 30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Wednesday, August 2 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, August 4 -Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Saturday, August 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Sunday, August 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Trending
21 South Carolina GOP Lawmakers Propose Death Penalty for Women Who Have Abortions
A College Girl Found Deepfake Porn of Herself Online. Who Did It Shocked Her
'Baffling Beyond Belief': Paul Sorvino's Daughter Slams Oscars for Leaving Him Out of In Memoriam
Twitter Is Feeling Sorry for Whoever Got Seated Behind Tems at the 2023 Oscars
Saturday, August 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Sunday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid