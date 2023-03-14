Willie Nelson, at 90, Will Headline the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour rides again in 2023. And this time, it’s a dual celebration: not only of music that colors outside the lines, but of its headliner’s 90th birthday. Nelson turns 90 on April 29.

Kicking off June 23, in Somerset, Wisconsin, the Outlaw Tour will initially play 16 shows, each with Nelson in the top slot and a rotating cast of artists in support. The first show features

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and Particle Kid, the band fronted by Nelson’s son Micah. Other artists on various shows include the Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Whiskey Myers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Kurt Vile, Kathleen Edwards, and Margo Price.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson said in a statement. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

Tickets for the tour, produced by Blackbird Presents, go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time via the tour’s website.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates and lineups:

Friday, June 23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Saturday, June 24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Sunday, June 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Thursday, June 29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, June 30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 2 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced

Friday, July 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, July 29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Wednesday, August 2 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 4 -Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid