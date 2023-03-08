Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMT Music Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 2023 CMT Music Awards were announced Wednesday morning and Lainey Wilson wound up with the most of her contemporaries. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer picked up four nods for the fan-voted event, which is set to air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2.

Wilson’s nominations were bolstered by her Hardy collaboration “Wait in the Truck,” which is up for Video of the Year, but she also got recognized in the Female Video of the Year category for her own “Heart Like a Truck.” Other artists with multiple nominations include Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll (getting his first-ever nods), and Kane Brown, who will co-host the show.

The sprawling Video of the Year category currently consists of 16 entries, a cross-section of mainstream country that ranges from Ashley McBryde’s collaborative “Bonfire at Tina’s” to Cody Johnson’s “Human” to Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof.” The first round of voting will whittle the group down to six choices to be announced on March 27. Then a final three nominees will be announced on the day of the show, with the results announced at the end of the live ceremony on April 2.

Numerous artists earned their first nominations in addition to “Son of a Sinner” singer Jelly Roll. Among them are Bailey Zimmerman, Charley Crockett, the War and Treaty, Pillbox Patti, and, improbably, Wynonna Judd — who is nominated for her final performance with mother Naomi Judd at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and for her performance of “The Rose” with Brandi Carlile at a televised memorial tribute to Naomi, who died last year.

Hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the 2023 CMT Music Awards will air April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. on CBS. Fans can vote now at vote.cmt.com.

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire at Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – "AA"

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like a Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and a Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War and Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out in the Middle”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted to He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It in You”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall in Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way to Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

CMT Performance of the Year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build a Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)