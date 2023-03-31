2023 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

The CMT Music Awards is saddling up and heading west this year to that beloved musical and cultural mecca of Austin, Texas. But while the scenery may be different, much will remain the same: two of the CMT Music Awards’ previous hosts will be leading the proceedings, the performance lineup will still run the gamut from new faces to superstars plus legends from outside the genre, and, as always, the winners will be chosen by the fans.

Here’s all you need to know to watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

When Are the CMT Music Awards?

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are Sunday, April 2. Following several years of being staged in downtown Nashville, the event makes a big location change to Texas this time around. It will take place at Austin’s Moody Center on the campus of the University of Texas — not to be confused with the Moody Theater where the popular show Austin City Limits is filmed.

How Can I Watch the CMT Music Awards?

The show airs live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and will also be livestreamed on Paramount+. 2022 marked a shift away from the show airing on their longtime home on namesake network CMT. Red carpet coverage on CBS will feature hosts Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner, and Marley Sherwood, plus a performance by Midland and Jon Pardi.

Who’s Hosting?

Kelsea Ballerini, who had to perform her hosting duties from home in 2022 after testing positive for Covid, will rejoin Kane Brown as the show’s co-host. Actor Anthony Mackie stepped in last moment to help Brown for the 2022 edition at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium.

Who’s Nominated at the CMT Music Awards?

Lainey Wilson leads all artists with four total nominations, including Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. Other artists with multiple nominations include Brown, Cody Johnson, and “Son of a Sinner” singer Jelly Roll, who picked up his first-ever nominations this year.

Who Is Nominated for Video of the Year?

The night’s top prize began with 16 nominees but has now been narrowed to six finalists. Those entries are Blake Shelton’s “No Body,” Carrie Underwood’s “Hate My Heart,” Cody Johnson’s “Human,” Hardy’s “Wait in the Truck” featuring Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God,” and Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof.” Voting in this category will continue through the live show. Editor’s picks

How do I vote for the CMT Music Awards?

Visit vote.cmt.com and choose your favorite nominees. Vote up to 20 times per day if you like.

Who’s Performing at the CMT Music Awards?

The lineup for the show includes a crop of country mainstays. Among them are Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, and Kane Brown (with his wife Katelyn Brown). There will also be collaborations between Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker and the Black Crowes, Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani, and an all-star combo of Alanis Morissette, Ingrid Andress, Morgan Wade, Madeline Edwards, and Jackie Venson. Additionally, Cody Johnson will join Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Paul Rodgers, Slash, Warren Haynes, Wynonna, and LeAnn Rimes for a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd and its founding guitarist Gary Rossington, who died earlier in March. There will be a second tribute on the show, as Gary Clark Jr. will perform in honor of Austin blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan. As usual, the Ram Trucks side stage will see plenty of action with performances by Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney, and Nate Smith.

What About Shania Twain?

She’ll be there, at least. The Canadian country legend is set to receive the third Equal Play Award, which recognizes an artist for being a “visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.” Trending Fox News Panics Over Trump Indictment 'Lady Justice Grabbed Trump by the P-ssy': Late-Night Hosts React to Indictment News Watch Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon Revise the Rolling Stones' 'Paint It, Black' Trump Rages at 'Thugs' Who 'INDICATED' Him

Who are the Presenters at the CMT Music Awards?

Country stars, actors, athletes, and more will present awards. The presenters include Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Charles Esten, Dixie D’Amelio, Dustin Lynch, Hardy, Yellowstone‘s Ian Bohen + Jen Landon, Jon Pardi, LeAnn Rimes, Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Max Thieriot (Fire Country), Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things), Parker McCollum, Peter Frampton, Shania Twain, Steve Howey (True Lies), and Travis Kelce.

What if I Miss the Live Broadcast?

It’ll be okay. The CMT Music Awards will re-air on CMT Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET as an “Extended Cut” with 30 extra minutes of footage.