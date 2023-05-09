Margo Price, Charley Crockett Lead 2023 Americana Awards Nominations

Margo Price and Charley Crockett were among the top nominees when the Americana Music Association announced the nominations for the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards on Tuesday via Twitter.

Price and Crockett are both up for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. For Price, that’d her LP Strays and its song “Change of Heart”; for Crockett, it’s The Man from Waco and the song “I’m Just a Clown.” Both will compete for Artist of the Year with Sierra Ferrell, Allison Russell, and Billy Strings, last year’s winner.

Song of the Year is a particularly tight race, with Price and Crockett up against Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning “Just Like That,” Russell’s “You’re Not Alone,” and Zach Bryan’s Grammy-nominated song “Something in the Orange.”

Other notable nominees include the Virginia band 49 Winchester in Duo/Group of the Year, Adeem the Artist in Emerging Act of the Year, and Hermanos Gutiérrez for Album of the Year.

The Americana Honors & Awards is the centerpiece of AmericanaFest, the annual gathering of artists and fans each September in Nashville. Winners will be announced Sept. 20 during a ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium.

2023 American Honors & Awards nominees:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Big Time, Angel Olsen

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, Tyler Childers

El Bueno y el Malo, Hermanos Gutiérrez

The Man from Waco, Charley Crockett

Strays, Margo Price

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Margo Price

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

49 Winchester

Caamp

Nickel Creek

Plains

The War and Treaty

EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR

Adeem the Artist

S.G. Goodman

William Prince

Thee Sacred Souls

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Isa Burke

Allison de Groot

Jeff Picker

SistaStrings – Chauntee and Monique Ross

Kyle Tuttle

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Change of Heart,” Margo Price (written by Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price)

“I’m Just a Clown,” Charley Crockett (written by Charley Crockett)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt (written by Bonnie Raitt)

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan (written by Zach Bryan)

“You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile (written by Allison Russell)