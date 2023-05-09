Margo Price, Charley Crockett Lead 2023 Americana Awards Nominations
Margo Price and Charley Crockett were among the top nominees when the Americana Music Association announced the nominations for the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards on Tuesday via Twitter.
Price and Crockett are both up for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. For Price, that’d her LP Strays and its song “Change of Heart”; for Crockett, it’s The Man from Waco and the song “I’m Just a Clown.” Both will compete for Artist of the Year with Sierra Ferrell, Allison Russell, and Billy Strings, last year’s winner.
Song of the Year is a particularly tight race, with Price and Crockett up against Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning “Just Like That,” Russell’s “You’re Not Alone,” and Zach Bryan’s Grammy-nominated song “Something in the Orange.”
Other notable nominees include the Virginia band 49 Winchester in Duo/Group of the Year, Adeem the Artist in Emerging Act of the Year, and Hermanos Gutiérrez for Album of the Year.
The Americana Honors & Awards is the centerpiece of AmericanaFest, the annual gathering of artists and fans each September in Nashville. Winners will be announced Sept. 20 during a ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium.
2023 American Honors & Awards nominees:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Big Time, Angel Olsen
Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, Tyler Childers
El Bueno y el Malo, Hermanos Gutiérrez
The Man from Waco, Charley Crockett
Strays, Margo Price
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Charley Crockett
Sierra Ferrell
Margo Price
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR
49 Winchester
Caamp
Nickel Creek
Plains
The War and Treaty
EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR
Adeem the Artist
S.G. Goodman
William Prince
Thee Sacred Souls
Sunny War
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Isa Burke
Allison de Groot
Jeff Picker
SistaStrings – Chauntee and Monique Ross
Kyle Tuttle
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Change of Heart,” Margo Price (written by Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price)
“I’m Just a Clown,” Charley Crockett (written by Charley Crockett)
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt (written by Bonnie Raitt)
“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan (written by Zach Bryan)
“You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile (written by Allison Russell)
